‘Culture of labs, libraries in every school being revived’

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary of Elementary and Higher Secondary Education, Syed Mutasim Billah Shah, has stated that the new policy aims to revive the culture of laboratories and libraries in every school throughout the province, including the merged districts. Simultaneously, computer labs are being transformed into IT labs. He emphasized that our schools serve as the breeding grounds for future architects and experts in various fields of life, producing great players, bureaucrats, politicians, scientists, doctors, and engineers.

He made these remarks while discussing the performance of his department on Pakhtunkhwa Radio’s Pashto program, Pakhtunkhwa Online. Station Director Ghulam Hussain Ghazi was also present at the event. Mutasim Billah underscored that special attention is being devoted to enhancing the quality of education for both boys and girls. He mentioned that the provincial government is making diligent efforts to motivate children, particularly in the merged districts.

Responding to a query from the host, Prof Abasin Yousafzai, he assured that future transfers and postings of school teachers would not be influenced by political considerations. Instead, a comprehensive policy has been established to prioritize merit within the education system.