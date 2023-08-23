DC for special attention to curb dengue threat

MUZAFFARGARH - Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi emphasized taking measures to tackle dengue across the district.

The Deputy Commissioner, while chairing a meeting, highlighted the pos­sibility of increased mosquito breeding during changing weather conditions and called for an immediate check on the presence of larvae in stagnant wa­ter. He instructed that sensitive areas should be checked regularly on a daily basis, Khan stated that officers con­cerned should assess ongoing dengue prevention efforts, and dengue aware­ness seminars should also be organized for public awareness. District Health Officer, Zulfiqar Haider, briefed the Deputy Commissioner, that dedicated beds for dengue patients have been earmarked in THQ and DHQ hospitals across the district. Swift testing of sus­pected individuals is underway, and their complete care is being ensured.

Affected patients are provided com­prehensive treatment and discharged upon full recovery. Khan directed rel­evant officials to visit government of­fices such as DC Office, DPO Office, Po­lice Lines, District Jail, High School, THQ, DHQ Hospitals, Tehsil Council, Yadgar Club, Colleges, and other administrative offices for dengue control measures. Deputy Commissioner Khan mentioned that, in accordance with the Punjab gov­ernment’s instructions, a Dengue Con­trol Week is being observed throughout the district, aiming to raise awareness among the public about the disease. He stressed the importance of disseminat­ing information to help citizens protect themselves and their families.

District Health Authority has also been advised to display banners on designated billboards for Dengue Con­trol Week. Khan urged the concerned officers of relevant departments to properly focus on urban areas during the changing weather.

PO INVOLVED IN LAHORE MURDER CASE ARRESTED FROM ALI PUR

A proclaimed offender involved in a murder case in Lahore was arrested from Ali Pur after he reached police Khidmat Markaz to get general police verification report, police spokesman said on Tuesday. Accused Muhammad Safdar visited Police Khidmat Markaz Ali Pur to get certificate but when his record was checked, it emerged that he was involved in a murder case No. 6091/2022, registered with Kohna police station Lahore under section 322 PPC.