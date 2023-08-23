DC inaugurates Temporary Literacy Centre in Nawabshah

HYDERABAD-Deputy Commissioner Shaheryar Gul Memon on Tuesday inaugurated Temporary Literacy Center at Government Primary School Sher Muhammad Magsi near Sakrand Town.

Addressing the occasion DC said that adequate losses occurred during previous floods and rains in the district while school buildings also sustained damages. He said that steps are being taken for the reconstruction of schools where ever damaged due to rains in the district. DC said that the damaged schools are temporarily converted into Temporary Literacy Center so that loss of education of children could be prevented. DC thanked UNICEF and Thar Deep Rural Development who apart from providing Temporary Literacy Center also provided bags and books to students.

On the occasion District Education Officer Primary Masood Ahmed Sahito, District Coordinator RSU Maroof Bhatti, Syed Qurban Ali Shah and others were also present on the occasion. Later DC planted a sapling at Sweet Home of Pakistan Baitul Mal with the cooperation of RF an organization of Jamaat Islami and inaugurated the tree plantation campaign. DC said that more and more trees shall be planted in order to prevent the environment from contamination and keep the temperature at a low level in the district by turning it green.

He said that the tree plantation campaign by Jamaat Islami is a commendable act. DC said that it is the collective responsibility of all of us to plant trees and take measures to save them. Later DC distributed gifts among children of sweet homes. Deputy Director Pakistan Baitul Mal SBA Shehzad Jaskani and others were present on the occasion.