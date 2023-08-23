Thursday, August 24, 2023
DEC takes notice of Patwaris transfers amid by-polls

APP
August 23, 2023
DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   District Election Commissioner (DEC) Abdul Rauf Khan Marwat has taken notice of the transfers of Patwaris amid by-elections on local bodies seats.

According to a notification issued here on Tuesday, the DEC has written a letter to Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Farhan Ahmad to cancel the transfer orders of the Patwaris.

The DEC informed the assistant commissioner that there was a ban on all types of transfers/postings of government officers/officials in the district where by-elections were going to be held.

He said that no government officer could be appointed or transferred until the official results of the elections are announced. Earlier, the transfer orders of 10 Patwaris were issued by the assistant commissioner’s office.

