Thursday, August 24, 2023
Delegation of senior officers visit SSU headquarters

Agencies
August 23, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - A special delegation of senior officers from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting undergoing a Specialized Training Programme at the Information Services Academy visited Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters. The delegation visited different sections of the unit and lauded the professional standards being maintained in the unit, said a news release on Tuesday. The participants of the delegation also met with DIGP - Security and Emergency Services Division Dr Maqsood Ahmed and appreciated his efforts in raising a state-of-the-art unit.

Agencies

