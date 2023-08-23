Thursday, August 24, 2023
DHQ Hospital Ghalanai gets latest machine to conduct tests

Our Staff Reporter
August 23, 2023
Regional

GHALANAI   -  Dr Hayat Afridi, the Medical Superintendent (MS) of District Headquarters Hospital Ghalanai, shared promising news for the district’s residents.

He announced the successful resolution of various medical testing issues through the installation of advanced machinery, allowing 90 percent of tests to be conducted in-house.

This cutting-edge equipment, similar to that found in renowned hospitals like North West Hospital, has been installed at DHQ Hospital, enabling crucial tests like the HBA1C sugar test. Dr. Afridi expressed gratitude to Secretary of Health Mehmood Aslam and DG Health Dr. Shaukat for their cooperation in procuring this equipment, aimed at improving healthcare accessibility in Mohmand. He also thanked DHO Mohmand Rafiq Hayat for providing a modern X-ray machine.

Our Staff Reporter

