Dr Ali Shah visits different departments

KARACHI-The Caretaker Minister for Culture, Youth Affairs & Sports and Human Resource Development Dr. Syed Junaid Ali Shah after assuming charge visited Department of Antiquities, Pakistan Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management and Archives Complex here on Tuesday. Secretary Culture Sindh Abdul Aleem Lashari, DG Culture Manwar Mahesar, DG Antiquities Sindh Manzoor Ahmad Kanasro and other officers were also present on the occasion. Dr. Junaid Shah met the officers of the departments and discussed their responsibilities.