Thursday, August 24, 2023
E-registration system should be introduced for convenience of citizens: Younis Dagha

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 23, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh Caretaker Minister of Finance, Revenue and Planning and Development Muhammad Younis Dagha on Tuesday directed officials concerned that e-registration system should be introduced to facilitate the masses. Younis Dagha said this while presiding over the meeting held at the office of the Sindh Board of Revenue here.
He directed the concerned officers to remove the defects from the record of Board of Revenue and also improve services. For this purpose an e-registration system should be introduced to facilitate the citizens, he added. Younis Dagha advised the officers that providing the best services to the citizens should be their priority and all efforts should be made for this purpose. In the meeting, the officers of the Sindh Revenue department gave a detailed briefing to the minister about their respective fields. Senior Member Board of Revenue Baqaullah Unar, Member RS&EP Waseem Shamshad, Secretary Land Revenue, Member Gothabad Scheme, IG Registration and other senior officers attended the meeting.
YOUNUS DAGHA DIRECTS FOR SMOOTH SERVICES TO PEOPLE
The Caretaker Sindh Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Planning & Development Muhammad Younus Dagha on Tuesday directed the officers of Board of Revenue (BoR) Sindh to remove defects in the accounts and registrations as well as provide smooth services to the people.
While presiding over a meeting at BoR Sindh, He said that e-registration system should be introduced to facilitate the citizens and save time. Dagah said that the provision of the best services to the citizens was the responsibility of the government. Earlier, the BoR Sindh officers gave a detailed briefing to the Interim Provincial Minister about the department. Senior Member Board of Revenue (BoR) Sindh Baqaullah Unar, Member RS&EP Waseem Shamshad, Secretary Land Revenue, Member Gothabad Scheme, IG Registration, and other senior officers attended the meeting.

