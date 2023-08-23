ECP to consult political parties regarding election schedule

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to consult all major political parties, including the PTI, about upcoming general elections and its date. The elections are expected early next year.

Sources said the ECP would consult all political parties separately regarding the elections schedule and its date.

During the consultation, the electoral watchdog will also talk about a road map of the upcoming general elections. Similarly, the commission will also consult over the issues of constituencies' delimitations and voter lists as well.

The process of consulting the political parties will be initiated in next few days, sources added.

The said the PML-N, the PPP, the PTI, the MQM, the JI, the ANP, the JUIF and all other major political parties will be taken onboard.

Meanwhile the mock exercise of the new Result Compilation System (RCS) has also been conducted which satisfied the ECP.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja presided over a meeting of the commission in which a briefing on the RCS was given. During a briefing it was stated that the RCS allows the presiding officer to forward the results right away to returning officer via an app.

Similarly, the ROs will also be equipped to compile inconclusive results with the help of RCS. According to the election authority's Media Coordination and Outreach Wing,

The regular mock exercises of RCS had been performed and its entire steps were inspected.

In recent years, the commission has come up with some systems in relation to dealing with election results, which include result transmission and management systems.

Moreover, the ECP revised the task pertaining to the National Assembly constituencies delimitation and four provincial assemblies following the first-ever digital census in 2023.

Accordingly, the commission forwarded essential communications to the provincial governments and the statistics department as well.