FBISE intermediate results announced; check here

Web Desk
1:33 PM | August 23, 2023
National

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Wednesday announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part-I and II Annual Results 2023.

The results were announced at a ceremony, which was attended by the Federal Education Minister Madad Ali Sindhi.

The passing ratio of HSC-part I exams stood at 96.24 percent while Part-II exams remained at 84 per cent.

How to check results?

The results are available on Federal Board’s website www.fbise.edu.pk

Candidates can also get their results through SMS unified code 5050. The candidates will be required to send SMS in the following format: FB<space>[roll number].

