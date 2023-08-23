Governor for establishing female police stations to solve issues of women

QUETTA - Governor Balochistan Malik Ab­dul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday suggested ensuring the partici­pation of women in all sectors and establishing a separate fe­male police station at the level of each division in the province for addressing issues of them.

He expressed these views while addressing the Women’s Police Conference organized with the cooperation of UN Women, the German Embassy Islamabad and Police Depart­ment in a local hotel in the pro­vincial capital Quetta.

On this occasion, Inspector General of Police Balochistan Ab­dul Khaliq Sheikh, former Cen­ter Roshan Khursheed Broacha, former Speaker Balochistan Assembly Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani and a large number of police officers and women po­lice personnel were present. Ad­dressing the participants of the Women’s Police Conference, the Governor said that the colour and beauty of the society were related to the existence of both men and women and the joint efforts of both could guarantee us to create a society free from all kinds of exploitation.

Today’s conference made me proud to know that more than seven hundred female police of­ficers including fifteen female police officers are performing their duties in Balochistan, he said. The governor said that raising a voice for the rights and powers of women and especially for the elimination of gender dis­crimination was definitely a wel­come move. Today’s conscious women are not ready to remain dumb and deaf in the limited four walls in the name of the patriarchal system, he said and added that in all fields including police, women have proved that they were not less than anyone.

He said that even in today’s developed world, the patriarchal system, in other words, the su­premacy and monopoly of other men was established and one-sidedness has been created in the thinking and approach of hu­man beings in which the point of view of women was completely neglected, adding that unfortu­nately, our women were econom­ically dependent on men, that’s why they need men in all aspects of life, keep in mind that women are physically different, but they are by no means inferior. He said that it was sad that men ask for their rights and authority from others outside, but they were not ready to give the same rights and authority at home. Apart from this, killing women with the help of fabricated incidents in the name of honour or raising hands on them is the greatest coward­ice, he underlined.

He made it clear that we would remain against all forms of violence and violation of rights, we completely could re­ject the exploitation of man by man, time has come for us to promote fairness and equity.

It is a fact that an economically independent woman can play an active role in achieving her and other women’s rights and options, he stated. Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that in or­der to recognize women as equal human beings, to give them equal status in society, and to provide them with complete protection, there should be a continuous public awareness campaign. In this regard, the entire team of the Governor’s House will be with you regarding women’s rights and options, he said.