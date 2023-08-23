Govt to ensure transparent, fair elections: PM

Kakar says caretakers will function in a limited timeframe only for elections and democratic transfer of power to elected govt

n Assures all-out efforts for addressing Balochistan issues.

KARACHI - Caretaker Prime Minister An­waarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday re­iterated that the interim govern­ment would ensure holding of the upcoming general elections in the most transparent and im­partial manner, accepted to all.

Talking to media after visiting the Mazar-e-Quaid to pay tribute and offer Fateha, the prime min­ister said that the caretaker gov­ernment would function in the limited time-frame only to en­sure the election process.

They would play their part in that regard by holding transpar­ent and impartial polls, so that Pakistan could move through its constitutional transitional peri­od, he added.

On the occasion, the prime minister was accompanied by Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tissori, Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retired) Maqbool Baqir and the members of his cabinet. It was the maiden visit of the caretaker prime minister to Ka­rachi after assuming his office.

The prime minister said that he along with his few cabinet mem­bers came here to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and reaffirm to work for the progress and prosperi­ty of the country by highlighting the social contract under which a separate state came into being.

Referring to an address of the Founder of the Nation on August 11, 1947 before the Constituent Assembly, he said it focused on the rights of the minorities and equality among individuals.

Prime Minister Kakar ex­pressed the optimism that the people of the country would ex­cel in different fields on the basis of their talents and it was the fu­ture of the country.

Earlier, the prime minister laid a wreath at the grave of the Founder of the Nation and of­fered Fateha. He also penned down his expressions in the vis­itors’ book. Earlier in the day, a six-member delegation from Ba­lochistan province led by Sardar Kamal Khan Bangulzai, a former member of the National Assembly, called on the prime minister in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the caretaker prime minister assured of making all- out efforts, on part of the government, for the resolution of issues of Balochistan prov­ince. Meanwhile, Chairperson of the Na­tional Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) and former senator Ayesha Raza­Farooq called on the prime minister.

During the meeting, the chairperson fe­licitated the prime minister on assuming his office and expressed good wishes, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister appreciated the performance of the Commission led by Ayesha RazaFarooq and assured of the utilization of all resources to further fa­cilitate the commission.

The chairperson apprised the prime minister of the crimes against children and the child labour situation in the coun­try. The caretaker prime minister said that formal proceedings would be initi­ated against the violators of child rights and they would be brought to book.

He further assured that effective legis­lation would be enacted for the protec­tion of the rights of the children and for the commission to facilitate the children.

Later, the prime minister expressed his deep grief over the martyrdom of six per­sonnel of Pakistan Army during an ex­change of firing with terrorists in Asman­Manza, South Waziristan.