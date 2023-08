ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani yesterday told European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Riina Kionka that the GSP+ was a mutually beneficial scheme for both sides.In a meet­ing here, they also discussed progress made through sever­al institutional mechanisms and agreed that GSP+ was a mutual­ly beneficial scheme, said a For­eign Office statement. Pakistan and EU reaffirmed the commit­ment to further enhance coop­eration in all areas of mutual in­terest, the statement added.