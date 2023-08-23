Harmonising heritage

National songs and Independence Day celebrations share an inseparable connection that goes beyond mere musical enjoyment. These songs serve as a bridge between the past struggles for independence and the present celebration of freedom. As Pakistan commemorates its Independence Day, these songs become a collective expression of patriotism and pride, uniting citizens in their shared history and identity.
The melodies that have become synonymous with Pakistan’s struggle for freedom, like “Aye Rah-e-Haq Ke Shaheedo” and “Jazba Junoon,” evoke the sacrifices made by those who fought for the nation’s sovereignty. When played during Independence Day celebrations, these songs infuse the air with a spirit of gratitude and reverence, reminding everyone of the price that was paid for the country’s freedom.
National songs also play a crucial role in fostering a sense of unity and solidarity. As people come together to sing these songs, whether at parades, gatherings, or on the radio, they create a powerful collective experience that transcends individual differences. The lyrics and melodies act as a unifying force, reinforcing the idea that, despite diversity, all Pakistanis share a common bond and purpose.
In essence, national songs enhance the emotional and cultural significance of Independence Day celebrations. They serve as a reminder of the struggles and sacrifices of the past, a catalyst for unity in the present, and a source of inspiration for the future. Whether sung by schoolchildren in classrooms or performed by renowned artists on grand stages, these songs transform Independence Day into a celebration that not only honors history but also ignites a sense of patriotism and determination in the hearts of all Pakistanis.
For Pakistan, a country rich in cultural diversity and historical significance, national songs hold a special place in the hearts of its citizens. These melodies not only stir up a sense of patriotism but also evoke a deep connection to the struggles and triumphs that have marked the nation’s journey.
UNZILA TAHIR HUDA,
Karachi.