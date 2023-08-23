I-Day celebrations conclude at PMC

PESHAWAR - The 5-day series of events organised under the theme of “Pehchan” to celebrate Independence Day by the Prime Society for Literature & Arts (PAL) concluded on Tuesday at Peshawar Medical College (PMC).

Prof Dr Hafeez-ur-Rahman, Dean of PMC, was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. Prof Dr Mohammad Aman Khan, Principal of PMC, faculty members, and students from PMC, PDC, and RNC participated in the ceremony.

The chief guest awarded prizes to the students who performed excellently in various competitions, including speeches, milli naghma, essay writing, poetry, quizzes, painting, and videography.

The events were designed to revisit the heroic and great sacrifices made by the Muslims of the subcontinent for self-determination.