IHC accepts plea to dismiss civil judge Asim Hafeez in maid torture case

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday accepted the plea seeking dismissal of Civil Judge Asim Hafeez in a case of his wife's torture of an underage girl case.

The petition was filed by civil society against judge Asim Hafeez days after his wife tortured Rizwana, a young domestic worker.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamir Farooq heard the petition and mentioned that the case of the civil judge was an administrative one but they would consider it on the judicial side.

The chief justice called the deputy attorney general and the state counsel to the rostrum during the hearing. The court also referred to the Tayyaba torture case and mentioned that they had received a detailed request regarding child violence and child labour, which should be addressed by the federation.

The court issued notices to the federal government and the Advocate General's Office for assistance and accepted the request to dismiss Civil Judge Asim Hafeez from office.

The hearing of the case was later adjourned indefinitely.

Asim Hafeez's wife, in the Rizwana torture case, is on judicial remand and he has been made OSD (Officer on Special Duty) by the Lahore High Court.