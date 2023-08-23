IHC dismisses ICA against release of Afridi, Shandana

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday main­tained the objections of Registrar Office on an in­tra court appeal (ICA) seeking to dismiss the ver­dict against the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Shehryar Khan Afridi and Shandana Gulz­ar under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahan­giri announced the verdict in the ICA filed by the District Magistrate Islamabad challenging the ver­dict of single member bench.

The chief justice, in the order, noted that the Reg­istrar Office had raised the objection that the sin­gle member bench had not issued its detailed or­der so far. The single-member bench, in its interim order, had also directed to release Shehryar Afridi with some conditions.

The court asked whether the accused after his release had convened any political procession or harmed law and order situation.

The Advocate General of Islamabad read out the verdict of the single bench and said that it had giv­en complete relief to the petitioners.

Justice Jahangiri observed that the court had not terminated the MPO instead it had just add­ed some conditions to apply it. The court ques­tioned that how the appeal against the interim or­der was maintainable. The chief justice remarked that a precedent could be set if the court take up the appeal against an interim order.