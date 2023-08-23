Imaan Mazari gets post-arrest bail; Ali Wazir sent to jail

ISLAMABAD - A local court on Tuesday granted post arrest bail to Imaan Mazari Advocate and sent for­mer MNA Ali Wazir to jail on judicial remand in a case for allegedly interfering the official course and damaging the public property.

Duty Judge Waqas Ahmed Raja heard the case registered by Tarnol Police Station.

Imaan Mazari and Ali Wazir were produced before the court after ending of their physi­cal remand time.

At the outset of hearing, Prosecutor Atif ur Rehman said that accused Ali Wazir was not cooperating the po­lice investigation. The po­lice had to recover police kit and weapon from him, he said, and prayed the court to grant further physical custo­dy of him. However, Ali Wa­zir’s counsel opposed the request of physical remand and said that the police could not recover from his client during last two days. He said that the police had included three non-bailable sections in the FIR against Ali Wazir. Imaan Mazari’s Lawyer Qa­iser Imaam said that noth­ing had been recovered from his client during the investi­gation. He said that his client had not threatened anybody and now there was no need of her further custody. He prayed the court to grant bail to Imaan Mazari and order for her release. The prosecu­tor opposed the bail petition and said that the both ac­cused were heading the pro­cession, adding that Imaan Mazari had given objection­able remarks about the state.