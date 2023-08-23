Thursday, August 24, 2023
Increased land registry, transfer fees opposed

Our Staff Reporter
August 23, 2023
MARDAN  -   Anjuman Tahafuz-e-Haqooq-e-Keshtkaran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s President, Haji Niamat Shah Roghani, has expressed concern regarding the provincial government’s decision to increase the land registry and land transfer fees from 6 percent to 21 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He has described this as a great injustice to the people of the province.

In a press statement, Mr Roghani pointed out that the land transfer fee for the land registry is only 5 percent in Punjab, 3 percent in Sindh, and 4 percent in Balochistan. However, it has surged to 21 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which he deems entirely unjust and unfair. He argued that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being burdened with this exorbitant 21 percent fee.

Mr Roghani further added that this significant increase in land transfer fees has made it incredibly challenging for individuals to transfer land into their names.

Our Staff Reporter

