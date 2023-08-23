Thursday, August 24, 2023
Journalists assemble in Sukkur, demand arrest Jan Mahar’s killers

Agencies
August 23, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR-The large number of journalists from Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, and Nosheroferoz on the given call of a Sindhi Television Network, supported by Sukkur Union of Journalists, Pakistan Union of Journalists (PFUJ) collaboration with Sukkur Press Club has organized a protest demonstration in front of DIG office Sukkur here on Tuesday, demanded immediate arrest killers of Shaheed Jan Muhammad Mahar. They described the attack as a failure of Sukkur Police and vowed to continue the protest until the arrest of the killers.
Journalists and other media personnel took out a rally from the Sukkur Press Club and assembled at the DIG office to hold a demonstration. Speaking to the participants, PFUJ’s Finance Secretary, Lala Asad Pathan strongly condemned Mahar’s murder and urged the Sindh chief minister, sitting IG Sindh to ensure the arrest of the killers to end the unrest prevailing in the entire journalist community in the province.

Agencies

