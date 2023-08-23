Thursday, August 24, 2023
KP govt invites applications to appoint VCs at 7 universities

Our Staff Reporter
August 23, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar   -  The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has invited applications from potential candidates for the positions of vice-chancellors at seven public sector universities.

A notification from the Higher Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa states that applications are being sought for the appointment of vice-chancellors at the following institutions: the University of Peshawar (UoP), Abdul Wali Khan University (AWKU) in Mardan, Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Shuhada-e-APS University of Technology in Nowshera, Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) in Kohat, University of Science and Technology in Bannu, and University of Engineering and Technology (UET) in Peshawar.

The notification further explains that the Academic Search Committee of the department has been tasked with the responsibility of identifying and selecting qualified candidates who meet the established criteria for the position of vice-chancellor. The Committee will conduct interviews and subsequently recommend three suitable candidates to the provincial government. The government will then forward one of these recommendations to the Chancellor, who is the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for formal approval.

Our Staff Reporter

