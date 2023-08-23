Thursday, August 24, 2023
Large quantity of NCP goods seized, one arrested

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 23, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The district Keamari Police foiled a smuggling bid for a huge quantity of non-custom paid (NCP) goods and arrested an allegedly involved accused. According to a spokesman for Keamari Police on Tuesday, the Madina Colony police station of district Keamari during checking of a passenger bus coming from Quetta, Balochistan, at the Hub River Road recovered NCP goods worth millions. The recovered goods include 17 sacks of betel nuts weighing 170kg, 10 cartons of cigarettes, 10 cartons of chocolate, 20 cartons of milk and 45 bundles of gas pipes. Arrested involved accused was identified as Allaudin. A case had been registered and further investigation was underway.
OUR STAFF REPORT

