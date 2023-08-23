Man killed, 2 injured in firing incident  in capital 

Iislamabad - A man was killed and two others suffered bullet injuries in a firing incident that took place on Lehtrar Road between the transporters over loading passengers in public transport, informed sources on Tuesday. The body and injured persons were moved to hospital for autopsy and medical treatment by the rescuers. However, the two killers managed to escape from the scene. Police registered case and began investigation, sources said.

According to sources, a brawl occured among four drivers and conductors of public transport at Lehtrar Road. Suddenly, a transporter took out a pistol and shot at and injured two of his opponents and fled from the scene along with his accomplice. The rescuers moved the injured persons to hospital for medical treatment. One of the injured persons namely Raja Awais died in the hospital. The other injured was identified as Raja Akmal, they said. A police spokesman told media that three persons were shot at and injured during a brawl between two transporter groups over issue of loading of passengers. “It was not the incident of dacoity rather a clash between two transporter groups plying vehicles on Lehtrar Road,” he said. Police are investigating the matter after filing a case and collecting evidence from crime scene, he said.