Thursday, August 24, 2023
Maryam Nawaz slams CJP's comments in Toshakhana case

Web Desk
9:53 PM | August 23, 2023
National

PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz says the chief justice of Pakistan's advocacy of the PTI chairman cannot make the former prime minister a gentleman. 

During the hearing on the petition filed by the former prime minister against the decision of the Islamabad High Court in the Toshakhana case, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that there were shortcomings in the verdict delivered by the trial court in the Toshakhana case. 

The chief justice further said they would wait for the Islamabad High Court's decision till tomorrow (Thursday), after which they would hear the case.

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, while reacting to the observations, wrote in a message on social media that the chief justice's advocacy of the PTI chairman could not make the former premier a good man. 

She further said such remarks spoiled the image of the chief justice of Pakistan.

