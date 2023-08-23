Thursday, August 24, 2023
May 9 vandalism: ATC extends interim bail of Fawad Chaudhry in two cases

Our Staff Reporter
August 23, 2023
LAHORE  -  An anti--terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry till September 2 in two cases related to May-9 vandalism.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar con­ducted the proceedings on bail peti­tions of Fawad Chaudhry. During the proceedings, Fawad’s counsel sub­mitted an exemption application and submitted that his client could not appear. He pleaded with the court to grant one-time exemption from per­sonal appearance to his client.

At this, the court allowed the appli­cation and extended the interim bail of Fawad Chaudhry in both cases till September 2. Fawad Chaudhry had ob­tained interim bail in cases registered by Naseerabad and Model Town police on charges of setting police vehicles on fire at Kalma Chowk and vandalism at the PML-N office respectively.

