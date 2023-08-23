Naqvi’s visit to Holy Family Hospital unveils patients’ complaints

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi, uncovering concerning inadequacies in medical facilities and distressing patient conditions.

Patients and their attendants voiced a multitude of complaints during the visit, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

The CM issued a stern warning to Medical Superintendent and the vice chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University, laying down a 7-day deadline for significant improvements.

The hospital was marked by subpar sanitation arrangements, and patients complained about undergoing tests and acquiring medications from external sources. Additionally, grievances emerged regarding monetary demands from hospital guards for various services. Disturbingly, specific wards exhibited unsanitary conditions, including broken beds and bloodstains on bed linens.

Patients also lamented treatment delays, prolonged reception queues, and the unavailability of ventilators. The visit revealed certain wards experiencing overcrowding and dire conditions due to insufficient resources.

Expressing his deep concern over the dilapidated conditions, the CM ordered measures to enhance facilities on an urgent basis. He checked the treatment facilities and inquired about the well-being of patients and the facilities provided to them. He inspected emergency, children and dengue wards and the medical unit, listened to the patient’s problems and issued directions to resolve them. He emphasised enhancing efficiency within available resources to provide relief to patients. Quality treatment was a public right, he said and vowed to revisit the hospital while stressing the need for improvements.

A significant development emerged as several guards, accused of extorting money from patients and their attendants, were apprehended by the police. Prompt action was taken based on complaints lodged during the Chief Minister’s visit, resulting in immediate arrests and legal proceedings against the guards. Caretaker ministers Dr Nasir Jamal, Amir Mir, Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Prof. Dr Muhammad Umar and Medical Superintendent Dr Ijaz Butt were also present.

During a visit to HFH, the CM in detail inspected various sections of the hospital and found bloody bed sheets in wards, long queues at reception, shortage of ventilators, while air conditioners were also shut down in several wards.

CM conducts aerial tour to flood-affected areas

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas along the Sutlej River. Accompanied by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Inspector General Police Usman Anwar, the tour encompassed an aerial view of Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Arifwala, and other affected localities.

The Chief Minister ordered that rescue and relief operations be expedited in the affected areas, and all possible measures be taken to safeguard lives. He stressed fortifying protective embankments by effectively deploying available resources to ensure the security of nearby communities. He also provided operational instructions to the Chief Secretary and IG police about rescue activities in the affected areas.

CM condemns terror attack in SW

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has vehemently condemned a recent firing incident in South Waziristan.

In a media statement on Tuesday, he paid a solemn tribute to the exemplary sacrifice made by the martyred security personnel. He remarked that the valiant sons of the nation had laid down their lives to vanquish terrorists and thwart their malicious designs.

Mohsin Naqvi stated, “We salute the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs. The sacrifices of these brave personnel will forever remain etched in our collective memory.”

Expressing deep sympathy and condolences, the CM offered his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs. He emphasised that the prayers of the entire nation are with their families.

CM reviews construction at Services Hospital Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday visited the under-construction new emergency section of Services Hospital

Lahore and inspected the progress of ongoing construction activities.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir accompanied him.

The Chief Minister expressed his dissatisfaction with delay in the finishing work. He directed that all pending work be expedited, even if it required round-the-clock efforts. Noticing old beds outside the new emergency section, he expressed his displeasure and instructed for new beds to be provided promptly. Additionally, he voiced his dissatisfaction with the air-conditioning system and ordered its immediate improvement.

Taking swift action, the CM promptly contacted the Secretary Communication and Works and instructed him to enhance facilities in the new emergency area. “Comprehensive planning should be made to stop water accumulating in the basement,” he added. He conveyed his intent to inaugurate the new emergency room for patients only when fully satisfied.

Mohsin Naqvi tasked the Principal of Services Hospital with supervising and ensuring the completion of all tasks with the utmost quality and efficiency. The Medical Superintendent of Services Hospital was also present.