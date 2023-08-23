NBP’s Balochistan employees issues to be solved on priority basis: Senator Bazai

QUETTA - Senate Special Committee for National Bank Employees, Balochistan Special Convener Committee Senator Naseebullah Khan Bazai said that the problems of employees belonging to National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Balochistan would be solved on a priority basis. The top officials of the National Bank have to fully implement the Balochistan quota in the recruitment process of the department. He expressed these views on Tuesday while the Special Committee for National Bank Employees Balochistan Special Convener Committee Senator Naseebullah Khan Bazai and Senator Sardar Shafiq Khan Tareen presided over the meeting held at Civil Secretariat Quetta.