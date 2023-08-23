Thursday, August 24, 2023
NBP’s Balochistan employees issues to be solved on priority basis: Senator Bazai

Staff Reporter
August 23, 2023
QUETTA   -   Senate Special Committee for National Bank Employ­ees, Balochistan Special Convener Committee Sena­tor Naseebullah Khan Ba­zai said that the problems of employees belonging to National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Balochistan would be solved on a priority ba­sis. The top officials of the National Bank have to fully implement the Balochistan quota in the recruitment process of the depart­ment. He expressed these views on Tuesday while the Special Committee for National Bank Employees Balochistan Special Con­vener Committee Senator Naseebullah Khan Bazai and Senator Sardar Shafiq Khan Tareen presided over the meeting held at Civil Secretariat Quetta.

