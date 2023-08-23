No negligence to be tolerated in dengue surveillance: DC

FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner Abullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed dengue surveillance teams to perform their duties honestly and dedication as no negligence will be tolerated in the surveil­lance of dengue larvae.

Presiding over a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee here on Tuesday, he said that dengue was a chronic issue which required permanent and thor­ough surveillance.

He said that the gov­ernment was spending huge money to elimi­nate dengue. “There­fore, surveillance teams should concentrate on their fields and visit tyre shops, junkyards, graveyards, nurseries, etc repeatedly to ensure eradicating of dengue breeding sites proper­ly,” he added.

He said that meeting of Emergency Response Committees should also be convened at the teh­sil level regularly and performance reports of surveillance teams should be sent to the DC Office on a regular basis.

He also appealed to the general public to cooperate with dengue surveillance teams for complete eradication of dengue.

WASA LAUNCHES DRIVE AGAINST DEFAULTERS

The Water & Sanita­tion Agency (WASA) has launched a vigorous campaign against de­faulters and decided to cut off their water sup­ply and sewerage con­nections.

WASA Managing Di­rector Aamir Aziz has constituted four spe­cial teams to take ac­tion against defaulters. He said that WASA was providing excellent services despite its limited resources but some elements were creating hurdles to fi­nancial affairs of the agency. “They are not paying bills regularly due to which WASA is facing great difficulties in meeting its finan­cial expenditures,” he added.

He said that a crackdown had been launched against de­faulters and their wa­ter supply and sewer­age connections would be cut off without any discrimination. He said that four teams had been constituted which would take ac­tion against defaulters in East and West zones. The connections could only be restored after full payment of dues, he added.

He also made it clear that some elements try to restore their water supply or sewerage connections through private persons.