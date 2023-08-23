No negligence to be tolerated in dengue surveillance: DC

FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner Abullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed dengue surveillance teams to perform their duties honestly and dedication as no negligence will be tolerated in the surveillance of dengue larvae.
Presiding over a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee here on Tuesday, he said that dengue was a chronic issue which required permanent and thorough surveillance.
He said that the government was spending huge money to eliminate dengue. “Therefore, surveillance teams should concentrate on their fields and visit tyre shops, junkyards, graveyards, nurseries, etc repeatedly to ensure eradicating of dengue breeding sites properly,” he added.
He said that meeting of Emergency Response Committees should also be convened at the tehsil level regularly and performance reports of surveillance teams should be sent to the DC Office on a regular basis.
He also appealed to the general public to cooperate with dengue surveillance teams for complete eradication of dengue.
WASA LAUNCHES DRIVE AGAINST DEFAULTERS
The Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched a vigorous campaign against defaulters and decided to cut off their water supply and sewerage connections.
WASA Managing Director Aamir Aziz has constituted four special teams to take action against defaulters. He said that WASA was providing excellent services despite its limited resources but some elements were creating hurdles to financial affairs of the agency. “They are not paying bills regularly due to which WASA is facing great difficulties in meeting its financial expenditures,” he added.
He said that a crackdown had been launched against defaulters and their water supply and sewerage connections would be cut off without any discrimination. He said that four teams had been constituted which would take action against defaulters in East and West zones. The connections could only be restored after full payment of dues, he added.
He also made it clear that some elements try to restore their water supply or sewerage connections through private persons.