Pak Rangers apprehended six Indian ammo smugglers in one week

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Rangers de­ployed along the interna­tional border with India have apprehended at least six Indian nationals inside Pakistani territory from July 29 to August 3, ac­cording to the ISPR.

The media wing of the military said that these smugglers/ criminals were trying to smuggle narcotics, weapons and ammunition into Pakistan. “It is surprising that these smugglers could cross the heavily-fenced border un­der perpetual surveillance of Indian BSF. It shows likely complicity of BSF troops in narco and weap­ons smuggling,” said the ISPR in a statement.

In addition, the ISPR fur­ther said, it is also surpris­ing that Indian BSF troops have so far failed to report six missing citizens.

Four of these smug­glers, namely Gurmeej son of Guldeep Singh, Shin­der Singh son of Bho­ra Singh, Juginder Singh son of Thakur Singh and Vishal son of Jagga be­long to Ferozpur, Rattan Pal Singh son of Mahinder Singh belong to Jalandhar and Garvender Singh son of Mukhtiar Singh belongs to Ludhiana.

The Indian smugglers will be dealt as per the law of the land for ille­gally entering into Pa­kistan and indulging in nefarious activities. The military said that the se­curity forces of Pakistan will continue to maintain vigil and expect that In­dian BSF will act profes­sionally and sever their ties with smuggling rack­ets operating from their territory.