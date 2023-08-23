Pak Rangers apprehended six Indian ammo smugglers in one week

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Rangers deployed along the international border with India have apprehended at least six Indian nationals inside Pakistani territory from July 29 to August 3, according to the ISPR.
The media wing of the military said that these smugglers/ criminals were trying to smuggle narcotics, weapons and ammunition into Pakistan. “It is surprising that these smugglers could cross the heavily-fenced border under perpetual surveillance of Indian BSF. It shows likely complicity of BSF troops in narco and weapons smuggling,” said the ISPR in a statement.
In addition, the ISPR further said, it is also surprising that Indian BSF troops have so far failed to report six missing citizens.
Four of these smugglers, namely Gurmeej son of Guldeep Singh, Shinder Singh son of Bhora Singh, Juginder Singh son of Thakur Singh and Vishal son of Jagga belong to Ferozpur, Rattan Pal Singh son of Mahinder Singh belong to Jalandhar and Garvender Singh son of Mukhtiar Singh belongs to Ludhiana.
The Indian smugglers will be dealt as per the law of the land for illegally entering into Pakistan and indulging in nefarious activities. The military said that the security forces of Pakistan will continue to maintain vigil and expect that Indian BSF will act professionally and sever their ties with smuggling rackets operating from their territory.