Pakistan has abundant investment opportunities, says Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD - British High Commissioner (BHC) Jane Marriott and Iranian Ambas­sador Dr Reza Amiri Moghad­dam on Tuesday held separate meetings with Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and exploration of avenues for enhanced cooperation between Pakistan and the respec­tive countries.

During the meeting between the Senate chairman and Brit­ish envoy, issues of paramount importance such as trade, invest­ment, parliamentary cooperation, and public relations between the two nations came under dis­cussion. The Senate chairman highlighted the need to amplify partnerships between Pakistan and the United Kingdom across various sectors, particularly in the realms of health, education, and technology. He emphasized on fostering collaboration through the mobilization of existing par­liamentary friendship groups.

Sanjrani underscored the abundant investment oppor­tunities that Pakistan offers within a favourable economic environment. He highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to promote investment and extend incentives to potential investors.

He underscored that Gwadar was being emerged as a bur­geoning economic hub and en­couraged British investors to explore investment prospects in the region. He acknowledged the convergence of Pakistani ex­patriates in the United Kingdom as a bridge between the two countries. Jane Marriott praised Pakistan’s hospitality and socio-cultural diversity. She affirmed Britain’s recognition of Pakistan as a vital partner and expressed eagerness to advance and broad­en the bilateral relationship.

In a subsequent meeting, the Senate chairman and the Irani­an ambassador discussed vari­ous facets of bilateral coopera­tion. Their talks encompassed parliamentary relations, trade cooperation, and the stability of economic ties between Pakistan and Iran. Sanjrani reaffirmed the shared pursuit of regional development and prosperity be­tween the two countries, saying the commonalities in religious, cultural, and social dimensions were identified as robust foun­dations for advancing bilateral collaboration. He lauded the com­mendable history of international cooperation between Pakistan and Iran, reflecting the depth of their relationship. He welcomed the reinforcement of political, social, and economic stability in bilateral ties. He highlighted the recent agreement to bolster par­liamentary relations between the two countries and expressed gratitude for Iran’s assistance in restoring electricity to Gwadar and Makran divisions, alleviating the hardships faced by the local populace. The two envoys recog­nized the Senate chairman’s vi­sion for enhancing the bilateral partnership and concurred on the imperative to fortify that coopera­tion across various dimensions.