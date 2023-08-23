Pakistan summons Indian CdA to protest killing of a civilian at LoC

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday summoned senior Indian dip­lomat to register a strong protest over the kill­ing of a 60-year-old civilian at the Line of Control (LoC), after Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing. The Indian Charge d’ Affaires was sum­moned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the killing to 60-year-old civilian Ghias, resident of Oli village of Kotli district. The incident took place in the Nikial Sector of the Line of Control (LoC) on August 21, said a Foreign Office statement.

Emphasizing the need for maintaining peace and tranquility at the LoC, it was underscored that such acts were in clear violation of the 2003 Cease­fire Understanding, reaffirmed in February 2021.

It was stressed that utmost caution should be ex­ercised by the Indian forces as targeting innocent civilians was contrary to human dignity and in­ternational human rights and humanitarian laws. The Indian side was urged to investigate the inci­dent and respect the Ceasefire Understanding.