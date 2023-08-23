Pakistan wins Best Business Group Award at China-Eurasia Expo in Urumqi

BEIJING-Pakistan has won the Best Business Group Award at the China-Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo recently concluded in Urumqi, the capital city of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China, Commercial Counselor, Pakistan Embassy Beijing, Ghulam Qadir said on Tuesday.

“During the five-day event, we had a successful mango festival. Our exhibitors showcased different varieties of sweet and juicy mangoes such as Sindhri, Chaunsa, and Anwar Ratol, among others, allowing a large number of visitors to savour the King of fruits,” he told media.

The six Pakistani delegation was led by Senator Rana Mehmood ul Hassan at the expo. Former Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal was also there. “The Pakistani delegation has not only interaction with the general people but also held important meetings with the ruling administration,” he added.

The commercial counsellor informed that the meetings with the Chairman of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and the Party Secretary General were very productive. Some very good suggestions were floated from the Pakistani side and they had agreed upon.

The Pakistani delegation also held meetings with administrative ministries including the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC), the agriculture department, the commerce department and the foreign affairs department to resolve all related issues.

“Now, there are chances that Pakistani mangoes and other fresh fruits will be exported to China through Khunjerab Pass and also different airports of Xinjiang, for example, Urumqi,” he added.

About the signing of agreements to enhance the import of mangoes, he said that five MOUs were signed, and many business-to-business interactions were made. And the mango exhibitors also went to the wholesale market and made very good connections with the local importers.

“Some exhibitors want to stay in Urumqi to acquire warehouses and do more business over there,” he added.

Other Pakistani products showcased at the expo included textiles, handicrafts, and more. Additionally, 20 top mango exporters from Multan also participated. The expo covered an exhibition area of 70,000 square metres while seven international organisations participated. The expo also attracted over 1,300 businesses from 40 countries including Pakistan and regions, including 25 of the world’s top 500 companies. A total of 33 trade and investment promotional activities took place during the five-day event. The (China) Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo has been held three times since 2015, drawing over 3,700 businesses from 47 countries and regions to participate.

PAKISTANI BUSINESSMEN EXPLORE OPPORTUNITIES AT CHINA SOUTH-ASIA EXPO

Malik Hamza, a Pakistani exhibitor, showcased his exquisite brass handicrafts to visitors at the seventh China-South Asia Expo. To his joy, he found out that a potential customer was referred to him by a satisfied previous client.

“The art craft is handmade in Pakistan, requiring approximately one week to complete each piece,” Hamza said.

The five-day expo, which kicked off on Aug 16 and ended on Aug 20 in Kunming, the capital of southwest China’s Yunnan province, attracted over 30,000 exhibitors as well as representatives and guests from 85 countries and regions and international organisations. At a booth showcasing Pakistani jade in the South Asia Pavilion, Khan Muhammad Nasir, a Pakistani representative, engaged in lively discussions with Chinese visitors about product variations and distinctive features.

To enhance the presentation of his offerings, Muhammad Nasir acquired the services of a Chinese translator to assist at the booth. “The morning has brought good business, and we anticipate even more visitors over the weekend,” Muhammad Nasir said. He also mentioned the convenience of logistics, explaining that for visitors who are interested in products that are not easy to carry, the shop can readily pack such products and deliver them to desired locations.