Thursday, August 24, 2023
 Palestinian teenager killed by Israeli army in occupied West Bank 

Agencies
August 23, 2023
International

RAMALLAH - A Palestinian teenager was killed by Israeli soldiers on Tuesday during a raid southeast of Jenin, in the oc­cupied West Bank, to arrest some residents, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The ministry said that the 17-year-old boy was shot in the head by an Israeli soldier during an ear­ly morning raid.According to Palestine’s official news agency Wafa, the Israeli army stormed al-Zababdeh town to carry out arrests, resulting in clashes with Palestinian locals in which the Palestinian teenager was killed. Meanwhile, the Israeli army has detained 50 Palestinians in the prov­inces of Hebron, Ramallah, Qalqilya, Jenin, Nablus and Tulkarem, the Palestinian Prisoners Society said.  

