 Palestinian teenager killed by Israeli army in occupied West Bank 

RAMALLAH - A Palestinian teenager was killed by Israeli soldiers on Tuesday during a raid southeast of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, to arrest some residents, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The ministry said that the 17-year-old boy was shot in the head by an Israeli soldier during an early morning raid.According to Palestine’s official news agency Wafa, the Israeli army stormed al-Zababdeh town to carry out arrests, resulting in clashes with Palestinian locals in which the Palestinian teenager was killed. Meanwhile, the Israeli army has detained 50 Palestinians in the provinces of Hebron, Ramallah, Qalqilya, Jenin, Nablus and Tulkarem, the Palestinian Prisoners Society said.