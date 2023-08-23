Thursday, August 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

 Patron clarifies JGL’s origin 

STAFF REPORT
August 23, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Dr Asma Afzal Shami, Patron of the Ace Junior Golf League (AJGL), has strongly felt the need to issue a clarification on Monday’s media coverage of the AJGL Monthly Medal Match that was held recent­ly at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course. In her opinion, an impression was errone­ously formed that the AJGL idea was developed by her. She has now clarified that this is the brainchild of Mrs. Munazza Shaheen. In her opinion certain inadvertent remarks made by the partici­pants at the Prize Distribu­tion Ceremony gave rise to this misperception. She cate­gorically dispelled the wrong perception.  

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1692848500.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023