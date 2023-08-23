 Patron clarifies JGL’s origin 

LAHORE - Dr Asma Afzal Shami, Patron of the Ace Junior Golf League (AJGL), has strongly felt the need to issue a clarification on Monday’s media coverage of the AJGL Monthly Medal Match that was held recently at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course. In her opinion, an impression was erroneously formed that the AJGL idea was developed by her. She has now clarified that this is the brainchild of Mrs. Munazza Shaheen. In her opinion certain inadvertent remarks made by the participants at the Prize Distribution Ceremony gave rise to this misperception. She categorically dispelled the wrong perception.