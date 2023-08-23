Thursday, August 24, 2023
PFF announces squad for SAFF U16 Championship in Bhutan

Web Sports Desk
4:07 PM | August 23, 2023
Sports

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced the boys' squad for the upcoming SAFF U16 Championship 2023, which is scheduled to take place in Bhutan next month. The green shirts will kick off their campaign against the home side, Bhutan, on September 1 at Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu and Maldives on September 3 at the same venue.

Defenders:
Abdul Rehman, M. Husnain Saleem, Najeem Khan, Sameer Ahmed, Ubaid Ullah Khan, Majid Ali, Syed Muhammad Aabis Raza and Umar Javed

Midfielders:
Abdul Samad, Muhammad Faraz, Farhad, Haroon Rashed, Hikmat Ullah, Khobaib Khan, M. Shahab Ahmed and Muhammad Khan

Forwards:
Abdul Ghani, Husnain Wali Raza, Subhan Karim and Syed Kabir Ali Shah

Goal Keepers:
Aadil Ali Khan, Balach Khan and Ghulam Abbas

