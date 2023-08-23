Possible flood: tent villages set up in Multan division

MULTAN - Commissioner Multan division, En­gineer Aamir Khattak , said that tent villages have been set up across the division in view of possible flood situ­ations. He said that all facilities have been provided in tent villages set up across the division. Commissioner ex­pressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the perfor­mance of the districts here on Tuesday.

He further said that evacuation of citizens, and livestock from flood-af­fected areas was a top priority.

He ordered to speed up anti-den­gue campaign and provide aware­ness to the citizens to eliminate the dengue mosquito. He warned that strict action would be taken against the violation of anti-dengue SOPs.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak or­dered the price control magistrates to improve their performance and said that the price control magistrates should ensure their presence in the markets. Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed, Assistant Commission­ers, Deputy Commissioners on video link, officers of related departments were also present in the meeting.