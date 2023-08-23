PRCS, UN discuss potential areas of cooperation

ISLAMABAD - UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator, Julien Harneis, visited the national headquarters of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Tuesday. During his visit, he held a meeting with Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari to discuss potential areas of cooperation between PRCS and UN entities.

Secretary General PRCS Muhammad Abiadullah was also present during the meeting and briefed the UN Resident Coordinator on different interventions.

PRCS chief expressed his gratitude for Harneis’ visit, underscoring its significance as a milestone in the collaboration between PRCS and the United Nations. He emphasised their shared commitment to alleviating human suffering and advancing humanitarian efforts.

The meeting delved into PRCS’s response to the monsoon floods of the previous year. Collaborating with IFRC, ICRC, and partners of the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement, PRCS had provided relief to over 2.7 million people across 55 districts in Pakistan, constituting 10% of the total affected population. Laghari discussed the challenges faced during the flood response and highlighted PRCS’s mobilisation of its own resources to assist the flood-affected population in best possible manner. He expressed gratitude to the UN for its support in alleviating the suffering of vulnerable communities.

In his remarks, UN Resident Coordinator Julien praised the efforts of PRCS volunteers during floods and other calamities. He commended PRCS’s humanitarian initiatives and stressed the importance of collaboration with national and international humanitarian actors.