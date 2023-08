ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has approved ap­pointment of Justice Moham­mad Ibrahim Khan as the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court. The president accorded his ap­proval to the appointment of CJ Peshawar High Court under Ar­ticle 175 A (13) of the Consti­tution and on the advice of the prime minister, President Sec­retariat Press Wing said in a press release on Tuesday. Jus­tice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, senior Puisne Judge, has been working as Acting CJ Peshawar High Court.