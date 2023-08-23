President’s controversy damaging Pakistan’s image: PPP

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party on Tuesday said that the controversy emerging after President Arif Alvi’s denial of signing bills passed by the Parliament and removal of President’s Secretary have damaged Pakistan’s image.

PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi said the conflict between the President and the Secretary had turned the President’s House into a football field. The statement came as PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari summoned an in- person meeting of Central Executive Committee of the PPP in Bilawal House Karachi on August 25 to discuss current situation.

“There will be no provision for zoom or online participation & all CEC members have been asked to attend the meeting in-person,” the PPP said.

Faisal Karim Kundi said the country was becoming a laughing stock with the rhetoric of the President and his secretary. “(Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief) Imran Khan made the country a joke in the name of cipher, now Arif Alvi has come up with a new joke. This could have been avoided if action was taken against President Alvi when he illegally dissolved the National Assembly,” he contended.

Kundi said free, impartial and transparent elections within 90 days will take the country in the right direction, while delaying polls will be a violation of the Constitution.

Separately, Senator Taj Haider, in-charge of the Central Election Cell of the PPP, said there were ‘very disturbing reports about undercount of population.”

“Initial computations in the province of Sindh reveal that the damage done to the province of Sindh as a result of the so called ‘Digital Census’ is far bigger than what was initially feared and warned against when we now look at the population figures published in the Gazette notification of August 7, 2023,” said Senator Haider.

He said Sindh, which remains the destination of economic migrants from other provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, besides a large number of illegal migrants has been allotted an average family size (AFS) of a mere 5.64.

“Punjab has an average family size of 6.43, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 6.94 and Balochistan 6.42. It may be noted that the reduction of just one person in average family size results in a reduction of 18 to 20% in the total population of Sindh,” he added.

He said there are only four districts in Sindh, two of them urban in Karachi where the average family size was above 6. “The rest of the districts situated in rural Sindh have average family size of less than 6. All districts in Punjab (except Lodhran AFS 5.95) have an average family size well above 6. The lowest family size in Sindh is in Badin 4.89 and Dadu 5.11 both PPP strongholds. Ghotki has an average family size of 5.35. Adjacent Rahim Yar Khan district in Punjab has average family size of 6.72,” he elaborated.

Senator Haider said the PPP Central Election Cell was receiving alarming reports from Provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that “even when no enumeration had been carried out in the remote and sensitive areas of both the provinces the notified population figures of various districts were significantly less than the ones that had been readily available in the digital census.”

He said in Sindh where such data was mostly available the figures of houses and residents in many districts obtained in the much trumpeted ‘digital census’ count had been “arbitrarily reduced by almost 10 percent in the notified census figures. One fails to understand any kind of logic behind this move except forced rigging.”

Haider said reduction in average family size has also been reinforced by drastic reduction in the number of population blocks which in Sindh are only 43,838.

“Official figures of population of each block have not been made public. According to law, the number of families per block has to range between 250 to 300. Dividing block populations obtained from other sources by Sindh’s average family size of 6.5 given in Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) conducted by UNICEF one finds hundreds of blocks where the number of families per block is 800 to 1000. There are some blocks where the number of families touches 2500,” he said.

The PPP leader said if “we just multiply the reduced number of population blocks (43,838) with the MICS average family size figure of 6.5 and the least figure of 300 families per population block the minimum population of Sindh by simplest calculation works out to be 85, 484, 100.”

He said the revenue assignment to Sindh of Rs1,255 billion as part of federal transfers would go up by a minimum of Rs500 billion if it was calculated on these minimum population figures of Sindh. Haider said holding of general elections within the constitutionally mandated time remains the PPP’s top priority.

“But if somebody thinks that the provinces will put up with the reduced figures of population he is grossly mistaken. The internationally recognised statistical method has to be mutually worked out to correct the fraudulent census figures which are cutting at the very roots of our federation,” he maintained.