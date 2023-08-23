Thursday, August 24, 2023
President stresses special measures for welfare of elderly, poor

President stresses special measures for welfare of elderly, poor
August 23, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Presi­dent Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday stressed the government institutions, non-govern­mental organizations, and civil society to work to­gether for the welfare of poor people and elderly in the society. Talking to a del­egation of Old Age Home, Aafiyat Multan here at Ai­wan-e-Sadr, he said Islam gave utmost importance to respect the senior citizens. He said the parents should arrange quality education and training for their chil­dren according to teachings of Islam. The president said fulfilling the basic rights of the parents must be among the top responsibilities of their children. “Actions are needed to provide all the ba­sic facilities and necessities of life to the homeless and the elderly”, Alvi said. He urged the philanthropists, welfare organizations and other sections of the soci­ety to make special efforts to take care of the elderly. He said measures were also needed at the legal and so­cial level for the well being of the senior citizens. He appreciated the role of ‘Tare Zemin Par Trust’ and ‘Af­fiyat’ for taking care of the elderly. Later, the president also hosted a lunch for se­nior citizens. 

