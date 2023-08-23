Privatising PIA

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is currently facing a severe financial crisis, resulting in the grounding of 11 aircraft, including three of its Boeing 777s. This crisis stems from the uncontrolled flight of dollars and the increase in prices of petroleum products. The scarcity of funds over the past three years has made it difficult for PIA to procure spare parts, forcing the grounding of these planes. With one-third of its fleet out of service, PIA’s routes and flights are further limited, adding to the challenges faced by this national carrier, which is already burdened with massive debt.

The need for privatising this state-owned entity becomes even more apparent when considering the concerns related to equipment, management, and service. The grounding of these aircraft highlights the urgent requirement for better financial management and the ability to access necessary resources. Privatisation would bring in fresh capital and expertise, enabling PIA to enhance its operational capabilities and overcome these challenges. By reducing bureaucratic hurdles and introducing a profit-oriented approach, privatisation can streamline operations and help PIA regain its competitiveness in the aviation industry.

Furthermore, the ongoing strike and demand for salary hikes within PIA, despite the airline’s financial crisis, are not in the best interest of the state, its customers, or its taxpayers. In a press release, the People’s Unity said protests will continue until demands are met, and they plan to expand the scope of these protests to offices all over the country. PIA is already struggling with overstaffing, and granting salary increases would only exacerbate the financial strain. This strike only disrupts operations and undermines the efforts required to stabilise and revive PIA.

Instead of demanding more financial resources from the already struggling airline, employees should focus on improving their productivity and efficiency to contribute positively to the organisation. It is crucial to prioritise the airline’s sustainability and the interests of the state and the taxpayers in these difficult times.