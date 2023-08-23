PTI announces to file reference against IHC CJ in SJC

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Tuesday an­nounced to file a reference against Chief Justice Is­lamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq ‘to ensure the concept of free judiciary’.

The decision was taken in the party’s core com­mittee meeting, according to the media wing of the party. It said the meeting severely condemned the postponement of the case pertaining to the party Chairman Imran Khan in which the court led by Chief Justice IHC adjourned the proceedings until August 24. “The only purpose of keeping the mat­ter pending is to perpetuate the ill-treatment be­ing meted out to Chairman Imran Khan [in jail],” said a statement by the PTI.

The core committee believed that justice de­layed is tantamount to murder of justice and add­ed that chief justice IHC was instrumental in the murder of justice. The party demanded that the chief justice of Pakistan must take notice of the way of adjudication at the IHC. The party believed that chairman Imran khan was being denied right to fair trial under article 10-A of the constitution.