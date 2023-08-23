Thursday, August 24, 2023
Rain predicted in KP from Aug 23-27

APP
August 23, 2023
PESHAWAR   -   The Regional Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted rains starting August 23 to 27 in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A notification issued by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) stated that Regional Met Office Peshawar has informed that a new spell of rains is starting for which people are urged to take all precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life, damage to infrastructure and crops and animals.

Furthermore, all concerned authorities asked to take safety measures. Tourists are to be informed about weather forecasts, ensure availability of all emergency services and other resources, and all concerned line departments remain vigilant in restoring road links. In case of any occurrence, updates may kindly be shared with PDMA, active round the clock via helpline 1700.

