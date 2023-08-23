Rupee plunges to all-time low against dollar

ISLAMABAD-Pakistani rupee plunged to an all-time low at Rs299.01 against US dollar on Tuesday mainly due to the increase in demand for dollars after the removal of restrictions on imports and uncertainty on the political front.

The local currency depreciated by 0.63 percent from Rs297.13 to Rs299.01 in interbank, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). This is the lowest ever value of rupee against the dollar in the country’s history in interbank. Its previous record low was 298.93, which was hit on May 11. In the open market, the dollar was traded at Rs306. Earlier, in the day, the American currency thrashed all previous records and recorded an increase in value by Rs8 to trade at Rs312 in the open market. However, later, it closed at Rs306. Market sources informed that rupee is under pressure due to several reasons including the increase in demand for dollars after the removal of restrictions on imports, uncertainty on political front and widening of current account deficit.

Traders are making pending import payments that were partially mounting pressure on the local currency. Experts said the demand for imports remains higher than the sum of export earnings and inflows of workers remittance. Accordingly, the balance of the current account dropped into a deficit of over $800 million in July after remaining in surplus in the prior four consecutive months (Mar-Jun 2023).

They believed that the rupee might fall further against the US dollar to narrow the gap between open and interbank markets in line with the IMF condition. Under the agreement with the IMF, the average premium between the interbank and open market rate will be no more than 1.25 percent during any consecutive 5 business days period. The federal government and the SBP could not intervene in the market to control the currency value as per agreement with the IMF.