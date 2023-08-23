Sameen and Asad emerge winners in U-16 Laser Run events 

LAHORE -Exhibiting wonderful per­formances, Sameen and Asad Hayat emerged trium­phant in U-16 girls and boys Global Laser Run City Tour 2023 running and shooting competitions at Punjab Sta­dium on Tuesday. A total of 290 boys and girls from dif­ferent schools and colleges participated in these compe­titions organized under the auspices of Pakistan Mod­ern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF) in collaboration with Sports Board Punjab (SBP). Amina Asghar and Mehwish finished second and third respectively in U-16 girls’ running and shooting events while on boys’ side, the run­ners up and third positions were taken by M Ali and Bilal respectively. In U-15 boys’ event, the top three spots were grabbed by Moosa, Saf­dar and Zeeshan Mushtaq re­spectively. Fahad Amir, M Af­nan Zahoor and Imran Raza were the other players who excelled in this age group category. In U-14 girls’ con­test, Abida took first position followed by Hadia and Mina­hal while Shakir Ali, Arslan Nawaz and M Ehsan shared the top three positions re­spectively in the U-14 boys event. In U-12 boys’ com­petition, M Subhan Zahoor, M Hussain and Asim Inam demonstrated excellent performances to share top three positions. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. For­mer Commissioner Lahore and Chairman PMPF Zulfiqar Ghumman, Deputy Secretary Sports Liaqat Ali, VP PMPF Tariq Rashid also attended the prize distribution cer­emony.