Sameen and Asad emerge winners in U-16 Laser Run events 

LAHORE -Exhibiting wonderful performances, Sameen and Asad Hayat emerged triumphant in U-16 girls and boys Global Laser Run City Tour 2023 running and shooting competitions at Punjab Stadium on Tuesday. A total of 290 boys and girls from different schools and colleges participated in these competitions organized under the auspices of Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF) in collaboration with Sports Board Punjab (SBP). Amina Asghar and Mehwish finished second and third respectively in U-16 girls’ running and shooting events while on boys’ side, the runners up and third positions were taken by M Ali and Bilal respectively. In U-15 boys’ event, the top three spots were grabbed by Moosa, Safdar and Zeeshan Mushtaq respectively. Fahad Amir, M Afnan Zahoor and Imran Raza were the other players who excelled in this age group category. In U-14 girls’ contest, Abida took first position followed by Hadia and Minahal while Shakir Ali, Arslan Nawaz and M Ehsan shared the top three positions respectively in the U-14 boys event. In U-12 boys’ competition, M Subhan Zahoor, M Hussain and Asim Inam demonstrated excellent performances to share top three positions. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. Former Commissioner Lahore and Chairman PMPF Zulfiqar Ghumman, Deputy Secretary Sports Liaqat Ali, VP PMPF Tariq Rashid also attended the prize distribution ceremony.