Sangjani police 5 drug peddlers

ISLAMABAD - The officials of Sangjani police station have apprehended eight outlaws including five drug peddlers during last week and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Tuesday. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city. Following these directives, the Sangjani police teams police team arrested seven accused namely Bakhtiar Ahmad, Sarzameen, Ejaz Ahmed, Mastu Khan, Arshad Mehmood, Muhammad Rehan and Sajjad and recovered 1630 gram heroin, one 30 bore pistol with ammunition and one dagger from their possession. During the crackdown against absconders and proclaimed offenders, the police team also arrested one absconder. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. ICCPO directed all senior officials for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons. He further said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and the performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis.