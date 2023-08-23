SC disposes of petition about Volume-X of JIT report in Panama case

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday disposed of a pe­tition pertaining to the Vol­ume-X of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report in the Pana­ma Papers case, after the peti­tioner requested permission to withdraw it. The three-mem­ber bench headed by Chief Jus­tice of Pakistan Umar Ata Ban­dial heard the case filed by the Broadsheet Company seeking access to the Volume-X of the JIT report.

Justice Athar Minallah re­marked that the petitioner had prayed the court to open the Volume-X for an international mediation, but after its (medi­ation process’) completion, the petition had become ineffective.

The petitioner’s lawyer Lat­if Khosa Advocate said that the case had not yet become inef­fective. Why the said volume was kept secret and it was the right of public to know about it under Article 19 of the Constitu­tion. Justice Minallah remarked that the court would not go into it as a former prime minister was removed from his office in that case.

Addressing the lawyer, he said that the petitioner required that volume for a proceeding in me­diation court and now that pro­ceedings had been concluded.

The Additional Attorney Gen­eral said that the Broadsheet Company had received its 20 percent share worth 28 mil­lion dollars from the recovered property. Latif Khosa said that as per the contract the compa­ny would be given 20 percent share from the recovered prop­erty of Sharif family but where was the 80 percent public share.

Justice Athar Minallah asked the lawyer to only represent his client instead of referring to the public. If there was something important in Volume-X, the five member bench of the top court must have written about it, he added. CJP Bandial observed that the Broadsheet Company had nothing to say as the mat­ter pertaining to the report had been addressed. The five-mem­ber bench had not written about Volume-X in the Panama case, he said, adding the lawyer could file a separate case in that regard if he wanted.

The court, subsequently, dis­posed of the petition after the same was withdrawn by the pe­titioner.

IHC SEEKS CASES RECORD AGAINST LAWYER

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought the re­cord of cases against Sher Afzal Marawat Advocate, a member of the legal team of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and stopped the authorities from taking further action against him. IHC’s Justice Arbab Mu­hammad Tahir heard the case filed by Sher Afzal Marawat and also removed the objections of Registrar Office on it. The law­yer appeared before the court and adopted the stance that the Registrar Office had objected on his plea regarding the lack of biometric verification.

The lawyer said that he was being harassed by the respon­dents as he had been contest­ing the cases of PTI chairman. He claimed that new cases were being registered against him on daily basis, and a first informa­tion report had been lodged in Attock. He prayed the court to seek the details of cases against him and also stop any adverse action against him.