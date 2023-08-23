SC disposes of plea against Maryam bail as NAB withdraws

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Tues­day disposed of the National Ac­countability Bureau’s plea seeking cancellation of Senior Vice Presi­dent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz bail in the Shamim Sugar Mills case.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pa­kistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Athar Minal­lah and Justice Shahid Waheed after hearing the arguments disposed of the case as the NAB prosecutor gen­eral withdrew the application to can­cel PML-N vice president’s bail.

During the proceedings, NAB pre­sented a written statement, assert­ing that after the amendments in the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, the NAB jurisdiction pertaining to this case no longer remains valid.

The Chief Justice, therefore, dis­missed the NAB appeal. However, the NAB prosecutor requested that the order sheet should reflect that the case has been “disposed of” instead of “dismissed”.

The NAB in 2019 had sought the cancellation of Maryam Nawaz’s bail in connection with the Shamim Sugar Mill case. It was alleged that Maryam Nawaz was also unable to explain how she attained the funds to establish Shamim Sugar Mills and she in connivance with co-accused Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Abbas Sharif, acquired M/s Shamim Sugar Mills without ex­plaining the source/ origin of funds. The NAB contend­ed that the family obtained a $15 million loan ostensi­bly to establish the mill, de­spite its establishment pre­dating the loan acquisition. NAB further maintained that shares amounting to over Rs7 million were trans­ferred to PML-N Vice Presi­dent Maryam Nawaz Sharif in 2008, which were subse­quently transferred to her cousin Yousaf Abbas Sharif in 2010.