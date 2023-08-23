Thursday, August 24, 2023
Seminar held to educate people about significance, right use of vote

Agencies
August 23, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SANGHAR - District Election Commissioner Sanghar Muhammad Shahnwaz Brohi, Election officer Muhammad Umair, senior assistant and Media focal Person organized a seminar to educate people about the significance and right use of vote here on Tuesday. Addressing the seminar, the District Election Commissioner said that every male and female voter had a right to choose their favorite candidate in elections. They urged women to educate their family members and neighbours about the importance of vote so that the ratio of casting vote could be enhanced in upcoming elections in order to pave the way for democracy and economic stability

Agencies

