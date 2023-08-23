Six Pak Army soldiers embrace martyrdom, four terrorists killed in SW

ISLAMABAD - Six Pak Army soldiers embraced martyrdom and four terrorists were also killed in an exchange of fire in the South Waziristan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, said the military’s media wing on Tuesday.
The ISPR said that on Tuesday, fire exchange took place between Pakistani troops and terrorists in general area Asman Manza, South Waziristan District. The troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly four terrorists were sent to hell, while two others were injured. “However, during intense exchange of fire, six brave soldiers having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat,” the ISPR added.
Sanitization of the area was also carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. The ISPR said that the armed forces of Pakistan were determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of the brave soldiers further strengthen their resolve.
Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday expressed his deep grief over shahadat of six personnel of Pakistan Army during an exchange of firing with terrorists in Asman Manza, South Waziristan.
The personnel of armed forces who embraced martyrdom, were the pride of the nation and motherland, PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying. He said that he along with the entire nation paid tribute to shaheed personnel. Due to these sacrifices of the armed forces, the specter of terrorism would be banished forever, he added. Separately, Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of six soldiers. He prayed for the departed souls while appreciating the valour of brave soldiers, he said in a statement.