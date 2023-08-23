Six Pak Army soldiers embrace martyrdom, four terrorists killed in SW

ISLAMABAD - Six Pak Army soldiers embraced martyrdom and four terrorists were also killed in an exchange of fire in the South Waziristan district of Khy­ber-Pakhtunkhwa province, said the military’s media wing on Tuesday.

The ISPR said that on Tuesday, fire exchange took place between Pakistani troops and terrorists in general area Asman Manza, South Waziristan District. The troops ef­fectively engaged the terrorists’ lo­cation and resultantly four terrorists were sent to hell, while two others were injured. “However, during in­tense exchange of fire, six brave sol­diers having fought gallantly, em­braced Shahadat,” the ISPR added.

Sanitization of the area was also carried out to eliminate any oth­er terrorists found in the area. The ISPR said that the armed forces of Pakistan were determined to elim­inate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of the brave soldiers further strengthen their resolve.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Min­ister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tues­day expressed his deep grief over shahadat of six personnel of Paki­stan Army during an exchange of fir­ing with terrorists in Asman Manza, South Waziristan.

The personnel of armed forces who embraced martyrdom, were the pride of the nation and motherland, PM Office Media Wing, in a press re­lease, quoted the prime minister as saying. He said that he along with the entire nation paid tribute to sha­heed personnel. Due to these sacri­fices of the armed forces, the specter of terrorism would be banished for­ever, he added. Separately, Caretak­er Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti ex­pressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of six soldiers. He prayed for the departed souls while appreciating the valour of brave sol­diers, he said in a statement.